LOCAL TEAMS FIND SUCCESS IN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENTS

Boys Hockey: First Round, Hastings 2, South Saint Paul 1
Second Round, Hastings 3, Chisago Lakes 2
Championship, Hastings 4, Woodbury 2
Hastings Wins South Saint Paul Premier Tournament, now 8-4 on the year
Girls Hockey: Game 1, Hastings 3, Eastview 1
Game 2, Hastings 7, Metro-South 0
Game 3, Hastings 4, Hopkins 0
Hastings Sweeps All Three Round Robin Games, now 9-6 on the year
Girls Basketball: Semifinals, Hastings 62, Northfield 41
Championship, Farmington 61, Hastings 42
Hastings Finishes 2nd in Holiday Tournament, 5-5 on the year
Boys Basketball: Semifinals, Hastings 67, Prescott 57 First Win Over Prescott in Years; Championship St. Louis Park 86, Hastings 78
Hastings Finishes 2nd in Holiday Tournament, now 5-4 on the year
Prescott Boys Basketball: Semifinals, Hastings 67, Prescott 57, Third Place Game Irondale 64, Prescott 46
Prescott finishes 4th in Holiday Tournament, now 6-3 on the year
Prescott Girls Basketball: Game 1, Park (Racine, WI) 53, Prescott 50 (Overtime), Game 2, Prescott 66, Racine Case 65 (Overtime)
Prescott now 5-6 on the year
Wrestling: Finishes first in class at Bi-State Classic, Blake and Trey Beissel individual champions, Blake Beissel named Most Outstanding