Mellick Moving On From United Way

Big news came out of the United Way of Hastings this week, as longtime Executive Director Mari Mellick (left) had her position removed withing the organization, and will be moving on in her career, after nearly 15 years as one of the champions for giving in our community. Mellick joined KDWA News to talk about her situation, leaving the United Way, great memories from her time there, and what’s next for her and her family. Also, United Way Of Hastings Board Member Sue Schlomka talked with KDWA about the need for removing Mellick’s position, and what they are looking to do in the future.