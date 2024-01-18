Mid-Month Hastings Police Update

This week’s Hastings Police Department Update on KDWA features Deputy Chief Bryan Schowalter looking back at January 10th’s Hastings Police Reserves Banquet, the role they serve in the department, and much more on our volunteer unit. We were also able to tackle a burning topic for some parents of school-aged kids in Hastings, and that is the stress than can be pick-up and drop-off time. It’s all about slowing down, being courteous, and realizing that every car in line has something else going on in their lives too. (Banquet Photo Provided by the City of Hastings)