New Year Recap, Snow Emergencies and More

The Holiday Season has come and gone in Hastings, and for many, it was a great time to share with friends and family, and the Hastings Police Department was there to keep us all safe, especially over New Year’s Weekend. Hastings Deputy Chief of Police Bryan Schowalter joined KDWA News for our Hastings Police Update, to talk about DUI’s over New Year’s Weekend. We also tackled a couple of other subjects, including Snow Emergency rules and regulations, and what the Police Department’s role is, when we have large structure fires in city limits, similar to what we have had rurally the last three weeks.