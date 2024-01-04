NWS “Weather Minute” On KDWA

The Winter Weather so far this season hasn’t exactly been very wintry, and there are plenty of factors working together, or against eachother, depending on if you are a snow lover. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner caught up with Meteorologist Nick Carletta from the National Weather Service, in Chanhassen to discuss WHY this winter has been so wacky, and frankly, warm. Much of it has to do with the “El Nino” ocean current phenomenon, but there are other factors too. We discuss those, and also look forward to the end of January, and even through the next 90 days, which still looks warmer than average.