Pinecrest Wins Free Custard Day!

For many years, Merchants Bank has coordinated a 10 Days of Giving program from Dec 1st to Dec 10th in several communities where Merchants have bank locations. In Hastings, Merchants supports Hastings Family Service. Merchants then coordinates a food and personal care item drive through Kennedy, Pinecrest and McAuliffe Elementary Schools. Again, all benefiting HFS. The students and staff at those schools collect the items over the 10 days, Merchants provided barrels and signage to promote, and then Merchants delivers the items to HFS. Over the past several years, Culver”s has generously donated a free custard day for the school that collects the most items (we use a scale to convert to total pounds to judge the winner). Culver”s raised the bar again a few years ago and added a lunch for all the staff at the school too. This year, the WINNER is Pinecrest! Jeff Carter with Merchants Bank of Hastings has more!