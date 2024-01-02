Plenty Of Completed Projects In 2023

2023 was another great year across Hastings, and when it comes to projects across the community, as Hastings City Administrator Dan Wietecha told KDWA News, and the Pleasant Drive construction project (pictured) went from one of the roughest roads in town, to one of the smoothest commutes in the County. Road projects, and the new pickleball courts were just a couple of the exciting things taking place around town, and finishing up, with all of the beautiful, warmer weather we have had through the late Summer, Fall, and now Winter.