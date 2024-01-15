RAIDER RECAP, JANUARY 15

Raider Girls Hockey Gets Big Win Against Blaine: Victoria Steinke was dominant in net for the Raiders as Hastings outdueled Blaine in a goaltending battle 1-0 on Saturday at Hastings Civic Arena to give the Raiders their 11th win of the season.
1st Period: The 1st period was dominated by Blaine, outshooting the Raiders 16-5, but Steinke stood tall , stopping everything. Both teams played disciplined hockey in the first period, with neither team committing any penalties. It was 0-0 after one.
2nd Period: This period was even right down the middle, with shots even at 8. Both netminders again stood tall, with the Raiders and Bengals unable to find the back of the net.
3rd Period: An incredibly entertaining period of hockey, the Raiders managed to register 17 shots on net in this period alone to Blaine”s 12. Both teams had chances, back and forth and up and down the ice, but the goalies again stole the show, with Steinke making several great saves to keep the game scoreless. Then, with 2:27 left, Olyvia Erickson got a feed from Grace Petrich and Lauren Muhl, and fired the puck on net. There was some immediate confusion, with the referee signaling no goal before instantly changing their mind and signaling goal. Nonetheless it was a legitimate goal and the Raiders led 1-0. Hastings then shut down Blaine for the final 2:27, and held on for the win.
Final Stats: Victoria Steinke earned her fifth shutout of the season stopping all 36 shots she faced. Power play opportunities in the game were few and far between, with the Raiders going 0 for 1 and the Bengals going 0 for 2.
The Raiders are back in action Tuesday, their next home game is scheduled for January 30 against Farmington at Hastings Civic Arena in what will be the final home game of the regular season. Road games remain at South Saint Paul, Simley, Hill-Murray, and East Ridge as well. Sections then await, where the Raiders are hoping to have an opportunity to host a section game. More section broadcast information will be available at a later date.
Hastings Boys Hockey Comes Up Short: The Hastings Raiders opened up their return to Hastings Civic Arena with a hard fought effort against Mahtomedi but ultimately they came up one goal short.
1st Period: It was an even start to the game, with the Raiders proving they could skate with the defending Class A State Champions. But Mahtomedi would break the deadlock at 9:52 of the first period to go up 1-0. The Raiders kept up the fight though, and late in the first period Blake Vandehoef found himself in a 1-on-1. He was dragged down to the ice and a penalty was called, but the puck went in the net and the Raiders would tie the game at 1. Shots in the period were 10-9 in favor of the Raiders.
2nd Period: Mahtomedi would extend the lead to 3-1 midway through the third period but Jon Harris would be credited with a goal when the Zephyrs” goalie was unable to locate the puck and it went into the net to make it 3-2. Shots in the period were 12-11, again making an even matchup evident.
3rd Period: In the 3rd period, the Raiders tried to find the deciding goal, and had a few great chances, but the goal alas would not come, and 3-2 would be the final score.
Final Stats: Neither team was able to capitalize on the power play. Final shots were 31-29 in favor of Mahtomedi. Vandehoef and Harris had the goals while Lukas Niederkorn had the assist on Vandehoef”s goal, and Vandehoef and Connor Zgoda had the assists on Harris” goal.
Bernatz Reaches 1K Point Achievement: Owen Bernatz reached 1000 points for his career with 19 points in a 94-76 loss against South Saint Paul. Bernatz went into the halftime break needing three points to break the record and did so early in the second half.
The Raiders are home against Two Rivers on Friday.