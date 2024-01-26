RAIDERS DROP HEARTBREAKER TO TWO RIVERS; BALSTER, ERICKSON TO BE HONORED

Raiders Drop Heartbreaker To Two Rivers: The Hastings Raiders dropped an overtime loss to Two Rivers 2-1 in a pivotal section game for both teams.
Two Rivers has been a surprise in MN Hockey this year, having recently upset Hill-Murray for the first time in more than five decades. The Raiders knew they were going to have their hands full in this contest, but early on, in fact just 21 seconds in, Connor Zgoda would beat the Warriors netminder and it was 1-0. That would be the score after one period. Two Rivers would tie things at 1, and it would stay that way all the way to overtime. Both teams had chances in the extra session, but Two Rivers would find the back of the net to win 2-1.
Basketball Teams Sweep Hill-Murray: The Hastings Raiders boys basketball team downed Hill-Murray 82-61 led by Owen Bernatz’s 18 points, while the girls used 24 points from Hailey Strain to win 53-47. Both teams are in second place, with the boys in action against Tartan on Tuesday, with the Raiders 2 games back of the Titans. The girls are a half game back of Mahtomedi for first place in the conference.
Injured Seniors to Dress: During last week’s hockey game, Girls coach Jim Joseph announced that senior girls hockey players Kyra Erickson and Bree Balster would dress in uniform and take part in a ceremonial puck drop for the last home game against Farmington. Balster and Erickson missed the entire season with injuries, but have been at every practice and every game, and the team plans to honor their competitive spirit and show of support with a special senior night moment. KDWA has the game live on our air.