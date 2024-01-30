Show Choir Competition Begins

Show Choir Season is finally underway, after an opening-weekend cancellation in South Dakota, as Riverside Company was able to travel to Bloomington Kennedy for their first competitions of the 2024 campaign. Riverside Director Luke Warren took some time to join KDWA’s Nick Tuckner, to talk about opening weekend, the results, and what is coming up over a busy next six weeks. Don’t forget, “Swingin’ on the River” is also coming up in Hastings, soon! Warren has plenty on everything in our first recap of the season! (Photo Courtesy of Hastings Show Choir Facebook Page)