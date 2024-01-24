SPORTS ROUNDUP: MCVICKER GETS 1000 POINTS, HASTINGS, PRESCOTT TEAMS WIN

Keagan McVicker joined the illustrious 1000 Career Point Club at Hastings High School on Tuesday night with a 13 point performance in the Raiders’ 72-43 win against North Saint Paul. McVicker accomplished the feat in the first half of the contest, needing just 12 points to reach the mark. She becomes the second Raider in as many weeks to accomplish the feat, as Owen Bernatz also reached the 1000 point barrier for the boys against South Saint Paul. McVicker is the first girls player since Lily Nuytten to accomplish said feat.
The Hastings Raiders boys hockey team took down Mayo 3-1 on Tuesday night to get a nice win before two key section games on Thursday against upstart Two Rivers and on Saturday outdoors at UHL against Apple Valley/Burnsville. KDWA will have coverage of both games. Thomas MacGinnis scored his first varsity goal in the first period, while Brody Geib and Will Savage added the other two goals. Ryan Clemens stopped 22 out of 23 shots for the Raiders. The Hastings girls fell 3-0 on the road at Simley.
Prescott’s basketball teams both won Tuesday as well. Prescott’s boys held off Saint Croix Central 78-75 and were led by Dallas Wallin’s incredible 36 point, 16 rebound performance. Both teams saw double digit leads evaporate but the Cardinals were able to hold on.
The Prescott girls won 58-50 to increase their win streak to four games. Both teams remained in first place in the Middle Border.
The Hastings wrestling team is set to receive their state championship rings Friday in a ceremony prior to their quadrangle with Eastview, East Ridge and Park. Alumni will also be honored around 7:00 as the wrestling starts at 5:00.The ring ceremony is scheduled for 4:45 at the high school.
Both Hastings U10 girls teams won tournaments in Rochester. U10A won a thriller over Forest Lake 1-0, while U10B defeated River Lakes 4-1 in the title game after going undefeated in pool play