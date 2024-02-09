911 Service Knocked Out Thursday

In breaking news overnight, you may have received an alert on your mobile device at about 7pm Thursday night regarding a Dakota 911 service disruption. Dakota 911 was one of four counties who experienced issues Thursday, with call handling equipment shared by 45 counties statewide. Calls were rerouted to a neighboring PSAP, or Public Safety Answering Point, until Dakota 911 was back taking calls by 9:44pm. Hats off to leadership from both PSAPs for partnering to ensure emergency coverage. Work is already underway to address the cause and prevent further disruptions. And the cause could be…tornadoes in February? Dakota County 911 Director Heidi Hieserich explained more to our listeners.