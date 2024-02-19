BREAKING: Burnsville Shooting Kills 3 Responders

The Burnsville community is mourning the loss of Police Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Finseth. At 1:50 a.m. Sunday, February 18, Burnsville Police were called to the 12600 block of 33rd Avenue South on a report of a domestic situation where a man reported to be armed was barricaded with family members. After arriving, the situation escalated into gunfire with responders. Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth were killed by the gunman during the response. One other Police Officer, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, was injured and transported to a hospital where he is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. At approximately 8 a.m., the suspect was reported to be dead. Later in the morning, the other family members left the home and are safe. There is no ongoing threat. Residents are asked to allow public safety personnel to perform their duties and stay away from the area until further notice. Elmstrand, 27, joined the Burnsville Police Department in August 2017 as a Community Service Officer. He was promoted to Officer in July 2019. He was part of the department”s mobile command staff, peer team, Honor Guard and field training unit. Ruge, 27, joined the Burnsville Police Department in April 2020. He was part of the department”s crisis negotiations team and was a physical evidence officer. Finseth, 40, has been a Burnsville Firefighter-Paramedic since February 2019. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the incident. Additional information will be posted online at BurnsvilleMN.gov/communityupdates as it becomes available. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a recap from the Press Release sent out on Sunday. (Photo Courtesy of City of Burnsville Facebook)