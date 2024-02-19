Burnsville Shooting Press Conference

The City of Burnsville held a press conference on Sunday afternoon, at Burnsville City Hall, following Sunday’s tragedy that took the lives of three first responders, as officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand, along with firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth were killed in a Sunday morning shootout, that also injured another police officer, as Park High School Graduate, and Cottage Grove Native Adam Medlicott was shot, and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter is also deceased. Here is Sunday’s Press Conference, in its entirety, with City Staff, and Superintendent Drew Evans of the Minnesota BCA all speaking on a very emotional Sunday, in Dakota County.