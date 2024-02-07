Community Investment Fund Apps Open

Applications for 2024 Community Investment Fund project proposals are open, with a first review of applications set for March 5, 2024. The City created a Community Investment Fund (CIF) three years ago to encourage and support community partnerships and community-driven projects and has provided $100,000 in funding each year. After March 5, applications will be reviewed on a first-come basis to the extent funds remain available. There is not a maximum grant award; however, the City may limit grants in order to fund multiple project applications. Matching dollars are not required by the CIF program but will help demonstrate community support, as well as help the CIF funds go further to partner with multiple projects. Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Chris Jenkins joined KDWA News with more on the program.