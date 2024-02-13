Hastings Show Choirs Still Rockin’

The Hastings Show Choir Season continued over the past two weeks, since our last update with Hastings Show Choir Director Luke Warren, and the performances continued to shine both in Nebraska, and then back in the Twin Cities this past weekend, with dazzling performaces from both Dynamic and Riverside, electrifying the crowd from start to finish. Warren joined us on Tuesday to look back at the last two events, and the excitement of hosting their home “Swingin’ on the River” on February 24th, at HHS. (Photo Courtesy of Hastings Show Choirs Facebook)