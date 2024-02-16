Local Youth Raising Funds For EF

A local family is making the most out of a difficult situation, after a young 10-year old Hastings Girl was diagnosed with epilepsy, she then wanted to make sure that other families having to battle the same disorder, to have the same quality treatment that she has been receiving from the Epilepsy Foundation. Last year, instead of presents for her birthday, young Ava raised over $400 in short order, to benefit the foundation. This year, she wants to make it even bigger, with the help of her wonderful Mother, Ali Morland. Morland and a group of friends and EF faithful, will be hosting a Birthay Bash Fundraiser for Ava, raising money for EF, on Saturday, March 24th, at the American Legion, beginning at Noon, and joined KDWA with more information.