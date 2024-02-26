New MN Bills Protect Officials

In nearly 20 years of Sports Broadcasting in the Tri-County Area, KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has met, and even befriended some of our local officials in numerous sports, and has heard horror stories about the way they are treated, leading to what has become an officials shortage, that started just before the pandemic hit. One of those officials is Minnesota District 56B State Representative John Huot, of Dakota County. Huot, and other Representatives are putting forth two bills, with one looking to fine unruly fans that interrupt play, and the other would give anybody who assaults an official steep penalties, including fines and or jail time. Huot joined Tuckner on Monday, to break down the importance of both bills.