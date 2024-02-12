Planning Underway For Rivertown Days

Even though we are just about halfway through the month of February, planning for Rivertown Days 2024 is in full bloom, and Hastings Chamber of Commerce President Kristy Barse was eager to chat about how everything is going, thus far. Barse tells listeners that planning is in full swing, as much of everything from last year will be back, and on the same weekend as usual. There was some discussion about moving the date potentially, due to another music festival coming to Minneapolis, the very same weekend. For 2024, everything will remain the same as 2023, with the music, craft fair, carnival, food, and FUN!