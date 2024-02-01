Scully Sentenced In Sexual Conduct Case

A two-years long criminal sexual conduct case in Dakota County has finally come to an end, as Thomas Scully, age 81, of Hastings, was convicted of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a youth under thirteen, following an incident in Vermillion Township in 2022. According to the criminal complaint, which most is too graphic for local radio, Scully approached a 10 year old female in her yard on a hammock, and proceeded to commit sexual acts both to the girl, and himself. After a school community resource officer was notified of the conduct, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation. Through a rigorous, and sometimes tough investigation, charges were brought, and Scully was convicted, and sentenced in early January 2024. Scully is currently being held in the Dakota County Jail. Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner to break down the conviction, after a senior citizen took advantage of an innocent pre-teen youth. Scully was also convicted in 1987 in Cobb County Georgia of Criminal Sexual Conduct, however the Georgia Predator registry was not instituted until 1996.