Sheriffs Department Reeling After Sunday

KDWA Radio’s continuing coverage from Sunday’s Burnsville Police Shooting tragedy, Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko joined KDWA to talk about coping with the situation from a department perspective, the fact that everybody in Dakota County is hurting right now, and the importance of everybody banding together in the County, to support the City of Burnsville through this tragic, and horribly difficult time. We also mentioned the response from all over the area, from other law enforcement, and EMS agencies, and how when tragedy strikes, everybody steps up to help. We send our prayers and thoughts with our first responders, as Dakota County grieves together.