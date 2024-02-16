SWAT Warrant Finds Murder Suspects

In our Hastings Police Update with Deputy Chief of Police, Bryan Schowalter, we first broke down the warrant search that was executed on Malcolm Avenue in Hastings on Wednesday, as Saint Paul Police along with the South Metro SWAT Team executed the warrant, which provided the arrests of Morris Robert Ryan, 27, residence unknown, for two counts of murder, and one count of felony assault. Meanwhile, 29-year old Kelcie Marie Meyers was arrested at the same address on Malcolm Avenue, on one count of murder, one count of dangerous discharge of a firearm, and felony assault. Both are now in custody in Ramsey County, awaiting trials. There is no threat to the Hastings public. Also, some good news out of the department, as the “Coffee with a Cop” visits will be coming back soon! (Photo Courtesy of Erik Larsen)