Walden Development, Land Deals

In an action-packed Monday night City Council Meeting, at Hastings City Hall, Planning Firector John Hinzman made numerous presentations on growth within Hastings, especially the Walden Development, in South Hastings, that is in its infancy stages of planning. Also, Hastings is transferring ownership of a plot of land near Westview Center, on Pleasant Drive, to HEDRA, and is also looking for somebody to purchase the shovel-ready land on the east end of Spiral Boulevard, in the Industrial Park. Hinzman tackles it all in our KDWA News Update!