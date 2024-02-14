Wietecha On Charitable Gambling

The City of Hastings is looking to monitor charitable gambling just a little bit closer, following last week’s Hastings City Council meeting, installing a few more “checks and balances” on not only who is providing charitable gambling, but also making sure that the money raised by said gambling, stays right here in the City of Hastings. Hastings City Administrator Dan Wietecha joined KDWA News to explain the changes, that give the City a bit more of an idea as to who is doing what, where, and why.