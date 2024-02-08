Ability 2 Believe- The Brayden and Brooks Foundation will be hosting a Wine and Beer Tasting Event, on Thursday, February 22nd, at the Hastings Golf Club, from 6:30-9pm, inside the Hastings Public House. There will be Wine and Beer tastings, appetizers, silent auction, and raffles for your $45 advance ticket, or $55 at the door. Purchase tickets at the Hastings Public House, The Busted Nut, or online at www.ability2believe.org. Check out an interview with Founder Ashley Bettis-Carl, in full, right here!