Workman Family Galvanizing Burnsville

The Dakota County Community is very close, and it doesn’t get much closer than the Workman Family of Burnsville, with Mom Liz Workman working as a Dakota County Commissioner, serving the Burnsville area, while Son Vince Workman serving as a Burnsville City Councilman. When it comes to a situation as Burnsville faced on Sunday morning, you need those closest to you, to get through the pain, and emotion of such a tragic day. Liz and Vince both are trying to cope with the losses of three Public Servants, while still getting work done for Burnsville, and surrounding area. The Mother-Son Burnsville Government duo joined KDWA News together, to talk about the incident, putting the pieces back together, and how you can help the families involved. (Photo Courtesy of City of Burnsville Facebook Page)