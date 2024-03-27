27th Annual Hastings Tastings a Success

It was another successful Hastings Tastings night on Monday, March 25th, raising money for Hastings Family Service. Area restaurants donated food and beverages for people to sample, and there were raffle drawings and silent auction items for bidding. Winners in each category included Missi’s Sip & Savor winning Best Appitizer, Bimi Thai winning Best Entree, Culver’s winning Best Dessert, Alexis Bailly Vineyard winning Best Beverage. Bimi Thai went on to win Best Overall. Over 350 people were in attendance. KDWA caught up with Hastings Family Service Executive Director Amy Sutton after the event.