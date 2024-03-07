Accidents Increase, HPD Helps Burnsville

Every other week, Hastings Deputy Chief of Police Bryan Schowalter joins us to walk through the police landscape over the past two weeks, and this week, the focus is on the increase in traffic accidents in the community, and the crazy part about it, is that there has been no winter weather to cause all of these crashes. What is driving the situation? Slowing down, and obeying signs is the first item of business, especially with yield signs, and roundabouts. We also talked about a tough subject, the Burnsville shooting incident in which our county lost three first responders. Schowalter talked about the situation, how the Hastings First Responders helped Burnsville, and also how our own department is holding up mentally, after a tough three weeks.