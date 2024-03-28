Adult Volleyball, Softball Registration

At Hastings Parks and Recreation, they are preparing for the Spring and Summer Adult Athletics Season, which will include both Co-Rec Sand Volleyball, and Mens Softball offerings, but as Hastings Parks and Rec’s Sports and Recreation Director Phil Vargas told KDWA’s Nick Tuckner, Pickleball could soon be on the “menu”. Find out more on how to register, the fact that the late snow actually helped our local fields, and how to make sure your team is playing this season, if inclement weather hits our area on game days.