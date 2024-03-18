Cardinals End Season At State

The Prescott Cardinals Boys Basketball Team ended their 2023-24 Season at the Kohl Center in Madison, falling to eventual State Champion Saint Thomas More, 68-45, in the State Semifinals, late last week. The Cards finish their magical season at 21-7, including three wins over Somerset, a team that was ranked ahead of Prescott, all season long. This Senior Class will also be remembered for their grit, intensity, and team play. Coach Nick Johnson joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Monday to look back at the trek to State, and a little preview of the excitement surrounding next year! (Photo Courtesy of Prescott High School Athletics)