Grass Fire Ignites Off Highway 61

If you were dialed in to Social Media on Wednesday afternoon, especially the KDWA Radio Facebook Page, you saw our LIVE coverage from an afternoon grass fire that spread from a 20×20 space, all the way across a pond and field just off of Highway 61 South, across from the Point gas station. You can watch the whole LIVE broadcast at our KDWA Facebook page, to see the smoke and flames for yourself. Hats off to the Hastings, Cottage Grove, and Miesville Fire Departments for their quick response in getting the fire, which was out of control at the page, to stopping the flames from spreading across Highway 61. The scene began to show signs of control around the top of the 2pm hour. According to scanner reports, the fire was started by the 911 caller, and erupted out of control in the 35 mile per hour wind gusts. KDWA will have more on the story, as a cause is determined, and damage has been tabulated. No injuries were reported as of 3:30pm, Wednesday.