On Tuesday March 12th, at approximately 2:53pm, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident with injury on US Highway 63 near 825th St. in Trenton Township. It was determined that a 2020 Ford Edge being operated by 46-year-old Miche’le Huybers of Hampton had been traveling southbound when she lost control and struck a guardrail. Huybers was transported from the scene by the Red Wing Fire Ambulance Service to Mayo Red Wing Hospital with undetermined injuries. The Pierce County Sheriff”s Office was also assisted on scene by the Red Wing Police Department.
HAMPTON WOMAN INVOLVED IN SINGLE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
