Hastings Car Show Dates Confirmed

The Hastings Historic Car Shows are back, and has confirmed dates for 2024. In the City of Hastings Update for March 13, the city announced the dates for the 18th annual car shows, set for the third Sunday of every month from May through October from 11 AM-4 PM. The dates are as follows:
Sunday May 19th 2024 – Public Service
Sunday June 16th 2024
Sunday July 21st 2024 -Rivertown Days
Sunday August 18th 2024 – History of Cars
Sunday September 15th 2024
Sunday October 13th 2024- 2nd Sunday of the month
The event is limited to classic cars and trucks from 1985 and older.
Guests can enjoy, in addition to the cars, music, food trucks, shops and local restaurants.
Gates are open starting at 10 AM and cars will be parked on a first come, first serve basis.