Hastings City Council Meeting Recap

The Hastings City Council swore in a new councilmember during their Monday, March 18 meeting. Mayor Mary Fasbender gave us the details.
Multiple city staff were also promoted. Mayor Fasbender with the recap.
The council then moved on to the awarding of contracts for a resolution for the GO Charter Bonds.
The council also took up the Storage Werks proposal.
As part of the 2024 budget, the City Council continued the Community Investment Fund, and allocated funding to five individuals/organizations.