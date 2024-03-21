Hastings City Council Meeting Recap

  • Filed under Featured

  • March 21, 2024

  • March 21, 2024

The Hastings City Council swore in a new councilmember during their Monday, March 18 meeting. Mayor Mary Fasbender gave us the details.

Click here for audio

   

Multiple city staff were also promoted. Mayor Fasbender with the recap.

Click here for audio

   

The council then moved on to the awarding of contracts for a resolution for the GO Charter Bonds.

Click here for audio

   

The council also took up the Storage Werks proposal.

Click here for audio

   

As part of the 2024 budget, the City Council continued the Community Investment Fund, and allocated funding to five individuals/organizations.

Click here for audio

   
   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2024/03/hastings-city-council-meeting-recap/