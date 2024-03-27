Hastings Street Projects 2024

  • March 27, 2024

The City of Hastings Public Works Department is gearing up for this year’s street projects. In a recent episode of In Depth on KDWA, Hastings Public Works Director and City Engineer Ryan Stempski told us which streets are on the list this year.

Click here for audio

   

Stempski then gave us a rough timeline of what to expect in the next couple months leading up to the start of road work.

Click here for audio

   

Some streets will have a full reconstruction, while others will have a street reclamation. Stempski enlightened us on the difference.

Click here for audio

   

Stempski also brought up potholes.

Click here for audio

   

Stempski urged Hastings residents to report any potholes in their areas.

Click here for audio

   
   

