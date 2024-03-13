LEGISLATIVE UPDATE WITH SENATOR JUDY SEEBERGER

KDWA spoke with Minnesota State Senator Judy Seeberger on Wednesday to get an update on the legislative session. One bill she’s been working on addresses Emergency Medical Services in the state.
Senator Seeberger goes on to describe the issues EMS workers are facing, along with proposed solutions.
Another bill Senator Seeberger is working on aims to provide greater rent protection for seniors.
Senator Seeberger also talked about the bonding request from the City of Hastings regarding PFAS.
One other bill Senator Seeberger is promoting involves Ticketmaster.