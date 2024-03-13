LEGISLATIVE UPDATE WITH SENATOR JUDY SEEBERGER

  • Filed under Featured

  • March 13, 2024

  • March 13, 2024

KDWA spoke with Minnesota State Senator Judy Seeberger on Wednesday to get an update on the legislative session. One bill she’s been working on addresses Emergency Medical Services in the state.

Click here for audio

   

Senator Seeberger goes on to describe the issues EMS workers are facing, along with proposed solutions.

Click here for audio

   

Another bill Senator Seeberger is working on aims to provide greater rent protection for seniors.

Click here for audio

   

Senator Seeberger also talked about the bonding request from the City of Hastings regarding PFAS.

Click here for audio

   

One other bill Senator Seeberger is promoting involves Ticketmaster.

Click here for audio

   
   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2024/03/legislative-update-with-senator-judy-seeberger/