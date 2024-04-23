April 23 Hastings Fire Report

The Hastings Fire Department responded to 16 calls for service for the week ending April 22.
On April 22 at 10:20 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to a gas leak in the 800 block of 9th Street West. Crews arrived on scene at 10:24 and controlled the leak, clearing at 10:55 a.m.
Earlier that morning, on April 22 at 6:41 a.m., fire crews responded to a two car accident at the intersection of Highway 55 and Pleasant Drive. Both cars suffered significant damage in the accident and one reportedly caught fire. Crews arrived at 6:44 a.m. and cleared at 7:06 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital.
On April 21 at 8:14 p.m. firefighters were called to the 19000 block of Pine Ridge Road in Ravenna Township for a carbon monoxide incident. Crews arrived at 8:25 and cleared at 9:33. No other information was provided other than fire crews investigated and removed the hazard.
On April 21 at 12:07 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 170th Street East for a grass or brush fire. Crews arrived on scene at 12:18, controlled the fire at 12:25 and cleared at 1:10.
That wasn’t the first grass fire of that day, as on April 21 at 1:46 a.m. crews responded to Nicolai Avenue for a grass fire. They arrived at 2:00 and controlled the fire at 2:05, clearing at 2:08.
On April 20, firefighters were busy with a few simultaneous calls, but one of note happened around 12:35 p.m. when crews were called to a reported commercial structure fire at a business on the Frontage Road. Crews arrived at 12:40 and controlled the fire at 12:45, clearing at 12:58. Cottage Grove and Rosemount were dispatched mutual aid but were canceled en route to this call. The fire caused about $300 in damage and was deemed unintentional, caused by misuse of material or products
One hour prior to that, crews were dispatched to a traffic crash at the intersection of Highway 55 and Pine Street. Crews arrived at 11:33 and cleared at 12:02.
On April 18 at 12:51 p.m. crews responded to a grass fire at 205th Street East in Vermillion. They arrived at 1:02 and controlled the fire in one minute, clearing at 1:10.
On April 17 at 3:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to Lillehei Avenue in Marshan Township for a traffic crash. One person was transported with injuries from the two vehicle crash, with crews arriving at 3:22 and clearing a 3:57.
Also on April 17, at 10:04 a.m., crews responded to a report of power lines down on Goodwin Avenue. Crews arrived at 10:18 a.m. and controlled the situation at 10:25, clearing one minute later.
On April 16 at 12:40 p.m., Hastings firefighters handled a motor vehicle accident on the Prescott bridge. Crews arrived at 12:46 and cleared at 12:56.
On April 16 at 10:24 a.m. Hastings was dispatched mutual aid to Cottage Grove for a grass fire. They arrived at 10:39 and cleared at 11:16.