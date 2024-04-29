Coaches Show Rewind: New Culture

There has been a definitive culture change at Prescott High School over the last handful of years, with numerous teams and individuals moving on deep in to their postseason runs, getting in to Sectional or State competition. There’s no doubt that the brand new weightroom, a strength and conditioning coach, and the willingness to work has been bought in to, school-wide. Head Football Coach Jordan Hansen has more on this culture change in the air, in our Prescott Coaches Show Replay, brought to you by Ptacek’s IGA, and Philanders Grill!