Dakota County Seeks Resident Input on Trash and Recycling Plans

Dakota County wants to hear from residents about waste and recycling. The county is revising its County Solid Waste Management Plan, which will guide how waste is managed for the next 20 years.
Public input will help the county develop policies and programs to reduce the amount of material sent to landfills, work toward a state goal to recycle 75 percent of waste by 2030, and follow new Minnesota Pollution Control Agency direction for metropolitan county waste management.
Residents are encouraged to provide input through an online survey through April 21. Surveys are available in English and Spanish. Input will guide the development of solid waste programs and policies that will affect residents, public and private organizations, and the waste industry.
You can take the survey at www.dakotacounty.us, use the search term “waste management plan”.