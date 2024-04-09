Focus Shifts To Polars Wednesday

The Hastings Raiders Baseball Team knows that one game does not make a season, especially with 19 games to play. And that is their mentality, following their opening season loss at Park, which was also the Raiders second time on grass this year. The Raiders have now had a couple of days of practice to prepare for the Metro East Conference opener at North Saint Paul, LIVE on KDWA, Wednesday at 4:30pm, at Kuenkel Field. Head Coach Ryan Stoffel will have his boys ready for Wednesday afternoon, as he joined us for a preview.