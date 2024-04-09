Hastings Fire Report for April 9

The Hastings Fire Department responded to 17 calls for service for the week ending April 9.
On April 9, firefighters were dispatched to Westview Drive for a report of a water or steam leak. Firefighters arrived on scene at 1:03 AM and cleared the scene at 1:25 AM. Firefighters investigated the leak and shut down the system.
On April 6, just before 2 p.m., firefighters responded to a grass fire at 210th Street and Coates Boulevard. We previously reported on this incident on KDWA. Firefighters arrived at 2:05 p.m. and controlled the blaze at 2:30, clearing the scene at 2:44. One total acre was burned in the fire.
Less than 45 minutes later, firefighters were called to another grass fire in Vermillion Township, this one on Donnelly Avenue. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. and arrived at 3:30, controlling the blaze at 3:50 and clearing at 4:17. 15 firefighters responded to control this fire and additional personnel were used to cover a fire alarm in the city at the same time, making for a very busy Saturday afternoon. This was reportedly timber that was on fire and the fire was deemed unintentional.
On April 4, firefighters were dispatched to a reported gas leak in the 100 block of 11th Street West. The call for service was dispatched at 3:05 p.m. and crews arrived at 3:21 p.m. The leak was controlled by 3:30 and crews departed the scene at 3:33.
Later that night, firefighters were called back to the same location for the same reason, dispatched at 10:48 p.m. After an investigation, crews cleared a short time later.
As previously reported on KDWA, crews were dispatched to an active garage fire in the 6300 block of Oakgreen Avenue in Denmark Township. The call came in at 3:31 p.m. and the first crews arrived on scene 10 minutes later. 10 pieces of apparatus and 12 firefighters contained the blaze, which reportedly caused more than $110,000 in damages. The cause of the fire remained undetermined.
On April 3, firefighters responded to Coates Boulevard for vegetation fire. Units were dispatched at 1:05 p.m. and arrived at 1:13 p.m., containing the fire in one minute and clearing the scene at 1:25 p.m.