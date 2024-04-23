Long Balls Launched, Raiders Win Again

The Hastings Raiders Baseball Team kept the big sticks going, especially in the clutch, as the Raiders got two more home runs (8 in 6 games), the 4th of the season for Evan Nelson, and the 1st of the year for Jack Seleski, in extra innings, which ended up being the game winner, as Hastings took down the top dog in the Metro East Conference, Mahtomedi, 4-2, in nine innings. Seleski also shined on the mound, pitching five scoreless innings, striking out six. Now, the Raiders will host Saint Thomas Academy, Wednesday at 4:30pm, LIVE on KDWA!