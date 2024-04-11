Luther Klug Memorial Highway Dedicated

On July 15, 1996, Deputy Luther Klug”s squad was hit by a drunk driver at the intersection of Highway 316 and 200th Street East after assisting Hastings Police on a call. He died at the hospital early the next morning.
After years of work, that stretch of road was named Deputy Luther Klug Memorial Highway and a dedication was held Thursday morning. Members of the Dakota County Sheriff, Hastings Police, and other agencies as well as the Klug family attended, and Commissioners Joe Atkins and Mike Slavik, Sheriff Joe Leko, and representatives from Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative Angie Craig”s offices spoke, and the sign was unveiled. Below are pictures from the event. We will have an interview with Sheriff Joe Leko coming up in future newscasts.