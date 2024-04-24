Norring Named Dakota County Public Health Individual Of The Year

On Tuesday, April 23, Hastings native Bridgette Norring was awarded the Public Health Achievement Individual Award by Dakota County. According to a press release from the County, Norring, who has worked tirelessly to shine a light on drug prevention, specifically the fentanyl epidemic, received the honor after making “a profound impact on the lives of youth by empowering them to make informed choices for their safety and well-being.” Norring is also on the Dakota County Opioid Response Advisory Committee. Norring presents to students, parents, teachers and law enforcement alike.
Listen below for an interview with Jess Luce of Dakota Coutny Public Health as he talks about Norring’s award.