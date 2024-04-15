Prescott School District Update

  • Filed under Featured

  • April 15, 2024

  • April 15, 2024

On April 2, the Prescott School referendum failed by a narrow vote margin. Prescott School Superintendent Rick Spicuzza gave his reaction.

Click here for audio

   

Following the failed vote, a special session was held.

Click here for audio

   

Spicuzza went on to discuss what happens next.

Click here for audio

   
   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2024/04/prescott-school-district-update/