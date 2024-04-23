Raider Highlight Package: Big Sticks

In the most dramatic win of the season for the Hastings Raiders Baseball Team, they hit two more home runs, one by Evan Nelson, the other a game-winning three-run shot from Jack Seleski, plus got some clutch pitching down the stretch in the latter innings, to win 4-2 over Mahtomedi. The win marks the first-ever three game winning streak over Mahtomedi in Metro East Conference history, as Hastings jumped to 4-2 overall, and 4-2 in the Conference. Take a listen to some of the big plays, and especially swings, from Monday’s win!