Raiders Shine In Home Opener Win

It’s pretty safe to say that anybody that was at the Hastings Raiders Softball Home Opener on Tuesday, LIVE on KDWA, was more than entertained, with all of the defensive wizardry, sensational pitching, and clutch hits late, in their 6-1 victory over Mahtomedi. Head Coach Jen Thesing joined KDWA Sports to break down the first win of the season for the Blue and Gold, and to preview a huge Thursday showdown on the road at Two Rivers. We also talked a bit about two fundraisers coming up for the Raiders, including their discount card blitz, and May 7th’s Jersey Mike’s Fundraiser!