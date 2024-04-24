Trent Hanson: Employee of the Year

When we caught up with Hastings High School Athletic Director Trent Hanson earlier this week, he knew were going to discuss the upcoming Raider Athletic Awards Ceremony, but what he didn’t know, was that long time media co-hort Nick Tuckner was going to corner him, and make him talk about himself for once. That’s because Hanson is the much-deserving 2024 Hastings Public Schools “EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR”, for his work in the HHS Athletic Department, but also for taking on the interim Hastings Middle School Principal job as well, without missing a beat. Trent was humbled by the honor, and we talked about some of his big professional influences that have helped him reach this point in his career. (Photo Courtesy of Hastings Public Schools)