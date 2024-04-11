Two Mammoth Blasts Highlight Win

The Hastings Raiders Baseball Team forgot all about last Friday at Park, and showed the team we all know they really are on Wednesday afternoon, in North Saint Paul, taking town the Polars in five innings, 11-0, behind two home runs and some solid pitching. The Raiders had a big game from Evan Nelson, with a 3-3 day, just a triple short of the cycle, with a 2-run home run, double, single, walk, two runs scored, and five RBI’s. Mark Denoyer added a solo blast of his own in the fifth, to put the game away for good. Sophomore Carter Lunsdtrom had a nice first varsity start, scattering three hits through three innings of work, while Senior Creed Peterson came out of the pen for the win in relief. The Raiders jump to 1-1 on the season overall, and 1-0 in the Metro East. Now, it’s on to Two Rivers, Friday at 4:30pm, LIVE on KDWA!