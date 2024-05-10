10U Blue Raiders Win Woodbury Tourney

The Hastings 10U Blue Softball Team defeated St. Anthony 6-3 in the championship game on Sunday, in the Woodbury Wild Pitch Youth Softball Tournament. Makenzie Meyers earned the win in the ring, pitching a complete game! The team went 5-1 for the weekend. Front row (left to right): Olivia Porter, Lenley McNamara, Josie Strong, Ali Johnke. 2nd Row: (left to right): Allison Siebenaler, Alli Spagnoletti, Reese Krauth, Makenzie Meyers, Kairos Fuchs, Olivia Boardman. Back row: Coach Adam McNamara. Not pictured: Jocelyn Bernatz, Claire Kieffer, Coach Dustin Strong, Coach Tim Kieffer. (Photo Provided by the Woodbury Athletic Association)